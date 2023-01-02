This evening in Omaha: Rain likely. Low 32F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Omaha tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Omaha
