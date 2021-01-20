 Skip to main content
Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Omaha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

