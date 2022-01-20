Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Clear skies. Low -1F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . A 22-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.