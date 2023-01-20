Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Cloudy. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.