This evening in Omaha: A few clouds from time to time. Low 21F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 29.46. A 21-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
The last time 100% of Nebraska was classified in drought was in April 2013. At that time, the state was beginning to recover from the historic flash drought of 2012.
- Updated
Wind gusts that reached 60 mph Friday and caused more than 1,100 power outages throughout the Omaha Public Power District. Northwest winds of about 10 mph are forecast for Saturday morning.
