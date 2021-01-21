 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Omaha: A few clouds from time to time. Low 21F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 29.46. A 21-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert