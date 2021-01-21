Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: A few clouds from time to time. Low 21F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 29.46. A 21-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.