Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Omaha tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

