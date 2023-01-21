 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

