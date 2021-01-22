Omaha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 19F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 20.54. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The last time 100% of Nebraska was classified in drought was in April 2013. At that time, the state was beginning to recover from the historic flash drought of 2012.
- Updated
Wind gusts that reached 60 mph Friday and caused more than 1,100 power outages throughout the Omaha Public Power District. Northwest winds of about 10 mph are forecast for Saturday morning.
This evening in Omaha: A few clouds from time to time. Low 21F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, wit…
This evening in Omaha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Omaha Tuesday, with temperatures in the …
Temperatures in Omaha will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudle…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 29.5. 19 degr…
Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. Expec…
For the drive home in Omaha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 16.54. A 24-degree…
Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Omaha residents should expect …