Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 19F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 20.54. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

Local Weather

