Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Omaha Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
