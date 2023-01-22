 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for Omaha

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Omaha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Omaha Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert