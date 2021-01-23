Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 26F. SE winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 28.18. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.