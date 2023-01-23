 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Omaha tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

