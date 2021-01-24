Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 24F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 15.79. A 17-degree low is forcasted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 97% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from MON 6:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.