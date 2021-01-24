This evening's outlook for Omaha: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 24F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 15.79. A 17-degree low is forcasted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 97% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from MON 6:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The last time 100% of Nebraska was classified in drought was in April 2013. At that time, the state was beginning to recover from the historic flash drought of 2012.
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 22.2. We'll see a lo…
This evening in Omaha: A few clouds from time to time. Low 21F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, wit…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 29.5. 19 degr…
This evening in Omaha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Omaha Tuesday, with temperatures in the …
Temperatures in Omaha will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudle…
Omaha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 19F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a…
- Updated
Wind gusts that reached 60 mph Friday and caused more than 1,100 power outages throughout the Omaha Public Power District. Northwest winds of about 10 mph are forecast for Saturday morning.
Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Omaha residents should expect …
- Updated
Next week, likely starting Tuesday, a storm is expected to bring rain, ice and/or significant snow to the central U.S. The type of precipitation for any given locale will depend on temperature.