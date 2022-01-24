For the drive home in Omaha: Clear skies. Low near 5F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . A 4-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
