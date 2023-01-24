Omaha's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 24F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Omaha
A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow for southeast Nebraska Wednesday. All snow for the rest of the state, but a lot of it. Get the latest timing as well as forecast ice and snow totals here.
Precipitation records were set across Nebraska this week, from the Panhandle to the Missouri River, but more moisture is needed to end the state's drought.
Quite the variation in snow totals across the area this morning. The snow will end this afternoon, but it will be cold and windy. Find out about wind chills and our next snow chance here.
No snow showers today, but they're coming back! See when our next snow chance will begin, when it will end, and how much will fall in our weekend forecast.
Lots of light fog across the area Monday morning with dense fog in spots. Things are looking pretty foggy again late tonight and early Tuesday, then a chance of snow showers returns. Full details here.
No big snow, but pesky light snow will be around today through tomorrow as a couple of low pressure systems and a cold front work by. Track the activity and see what will happen to temperatures here.
Temperatures just a little below normal today, but gusty winds will make for a significant wind chill factor. Find out how cold it will feel today and tonight and when our next rain chance is here.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Omaha today. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for th…
Dry for many during the day, but rain and snow showers will return with a cold front this evening. Find out when activity will peak, how much snow is expected to fall, and what's in store for Thursday here.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. Don't leave the h…