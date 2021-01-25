 Skip to main content
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 17F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 2.19. A 12-degree low is forcasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

