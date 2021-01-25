This evening in Omaha: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 17F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 2.19. A 12-degree low is forcasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The last time 100% of Nebraska was classified in drought was in April 2013. At that time, the state was beginning to recover from the historic flash drought of 2012.
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 22.2. We'll see a lo…
Schools, museums and more have closed or called off activities as Omaha faces what could be its most snowfall in 15 years.
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 16.23. 17 degrees …
This evening in Omaha: A few clouds from time to time. Low 21F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, wit…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 29.5. 19 degr…
Temperatures in Omaha will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudle…
Omaha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 19F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a…
This evening's outlook for Omaha: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 24F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow acc…
It will be a cold day in Omaha, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We will see a mi…