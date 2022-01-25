Omaha's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 3F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Omaha Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
