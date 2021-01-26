 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Omaha: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 12F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at 13.32. We'll see a low temperature of 7 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Major snowfall brings some relief, joy to Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert