This evening's outlook for Omaha: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Omaha tomorrow. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
Lack of snow cover in the Omaha metro has contributed to this winter's widely fluctuating temperatures.
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
"Enjoy the first couple days of the week, and then bundle up," said meteorologist Scott Dergan, because a shot of Arctic air will enter the region late Tuesday.
Nebraska residents got another taste in 2021 of the potent consequences of the state's naturally extreme weather in a climate changed world. Losses easily exceed $60 million.