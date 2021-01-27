Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 12F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 9.4. A 19-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
