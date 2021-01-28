 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Omaha: Partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Omaha tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cleanup in California after rounds of severe weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert