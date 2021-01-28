This evening in Omaha: Partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Omaha tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
Omaha recorded its seventh-highest one-day snowfall total when 11.9 inches fell through midnight Monday at Eppley Airfield.
- Updated
Schools, museums and more have closed or called off activities as Omaha faces what could be its most snowfall in 15 years.
