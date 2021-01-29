 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 12 mph. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cleanup in California after rounds of severe weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert