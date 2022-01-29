This evening's outlook for Omaha: Partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Omaha will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
