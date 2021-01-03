For the drive home in Omaha: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Omaha will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. A 16-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
