Jan. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: Mostly clear skies. Low 26F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 9 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

