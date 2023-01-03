Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.