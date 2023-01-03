Omaha's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
With temperatures continuing to drop, it's all snow coming down in Nebraska now. Find out when snow is most likely, how much more is expected, and when it will all come to an end here.
Staying dry today, but temps won't be as warm thanks to yesterday's cold front. How cold will it get tonight and what's in store for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day? Here's what you need to know.
Omaha's high temperature isn't forecast to climb much above zero until Saturday and wind chills won't crest that threshold until Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Omaha today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
This evening's outlook for Omaha: Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Monday. It looks to …
Temperatures in Omaha will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Omaha Saturday. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
🎧 We look ahead to 2023 on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
Snow will be the main story for Wednesday across the state, but that will quickly transition to the wind and extreme cold for Thursday. See how much snow is expected to fall and how cold it will feel here.
Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low.…