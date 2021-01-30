Omaha's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 21.62. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Omaha recorded its seventh-highest one-day snowfall total when 11.9 inches fell through midnight Monday at Eppley Airfield.
- Updated
Schools, museums and more have closed or called off activities as Omaha faces what could be its most snowfall in 15 years.
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 22.2. We'll see a lo…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 16.23. 17 degrees …
Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Scat…
Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures j…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Omaha today. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies a…
This evening's outlook for Omaha: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 24F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow acc…