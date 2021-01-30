 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

{{featured_button_text}}

Omaha's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 21.62. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Frostbite, hypothermia: How to stay safe in extreme cold weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert