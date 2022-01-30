Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
