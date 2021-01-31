Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 29.25. A 19-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.