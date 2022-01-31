For the drive home in Omaha: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 32F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
