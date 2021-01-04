For the drive home in Omaha: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
