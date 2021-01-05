Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 32F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday, Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A new lawsuit lays the groundwork for landowners along the Missouri River who didn't join an earlier lawsuit to seek compensation from the federal government for damage caused by endangered species protections.
- Updated
Extreme weather is normal in Nebraska, but the extremes are being made more extreme by climate change.
- Updated
Scott Dergan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said an inch or two is expected to fall Tuesday night into Wednesday.
- Updated
Next week, likely starting Tuesday, a storm is expected to bring rain, ice and/or significant snow to the central U.S. The type of precipitation for any given locale will depend on temperature.
- Updated
In Omaha, heavy snow bands moved through the metro before dawn with more expected throughout Tuesday.
- Updated
In Omaha, heavy snow bands moved through the metro before dawn with more expected throughout Tuesday.
- Updated
In Omaha, heavy snow bands moved through the metro before dawn with more expected throughout Tuesday.
- Updated
In Omaha, heavy snow bands moved through the metro before dawn with more expected throughout Tuesday.
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 16.23. A 5-degree lo…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 23.68. 13 degrees is today…