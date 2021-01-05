 Skip to main content
Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 32F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday, Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

