Jan. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Considerable cloudiness. Low -1F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at . A 2-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

Local Weather

