Jan. 5, 2023 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Mostly clear skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Omaha tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

