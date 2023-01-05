For the drive home in Omaha: Mostly clear skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Omaha tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 5, 2023 evening weather update for Omaha
