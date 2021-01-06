Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Omaha tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. A 21-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.