Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: Bitterly cold. Cloudy. Low around 0F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.