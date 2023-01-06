This evening's outlook for Omaha: A few clouds. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . A 17-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Jan. 6, 2023 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
With temperatures continuing to drop, it's all snow coming down in Nebraska now. Find out when snow is most likely, how much more is expected, and when it will all come to an end here.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
The rest of the week in Omaha is forecast to be dry and relatively mild, with highs in the 30s.
Snow looks to make a comeback late tonight as another cold front pushes into the area. Find out how long the snow will stick around, how much will fall, and what will happen to temperatures here.
Normal temperatures for early January today, but breezy conditions will make it feel colder. Find out what the wind chills will be and when rain and snow will return to the area in our weather update.
Off and on flurries are expected today with temps a little bit colder than Tuesday. Breezy conditions will make it feel worse. See how cold it will get tonight and what's in store for Thursday here.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Omaha today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30. 21 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds to…
This evening's outlook for Omaha: Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Monday. It looks to …
🎧 We look ahead to 2023 on the latest episode of Across the Sky!