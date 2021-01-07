 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

{{featured_button_text}}

Omaha's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Omaha tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert