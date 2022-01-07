Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 18F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Saturday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.