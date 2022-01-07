Omaha's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 18F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Saturday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Dry air delayed the arrival of snow and drove down accumulation in the Omaha area on Saturday, but bitterly cold conditions still kept much of eastern Nebraska in a freeze.
- Updated
Winter storm conditions are expected for parts of Nebraska today and everyone will be dealing with numbingly cold temperatures. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
- Updated
Nebraska residents got another taste in 2021 of the potent consequences of the state's naturally extreme weather in a climate changed world. Losses easily exceed $60 million.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
- Updated
The National Weather Service said that areas along and south of Interstate 80 could get four or more inches of snow along with frigid wind chills.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
The frightening wildfire in Boulder County, Colorado, last week was a conspiracy of somewhat routine and unusual circumstances.
This evening in Omaha: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low -4F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay …
- Updated
Bitterly cold winds will settle in over Omaha the next few days, though the metro should escape the worst of the snow.