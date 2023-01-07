Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Omaha will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.