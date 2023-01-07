For the drive home in Omaha: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Omaha will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for Omaha
With temperatures continuing to drop, it's all snow coming down in Nebraska now. Find out when snow is most likely, how much more is expected, and when it will all come to an end here.
Snow looks to make a comeback late tonight as another cold front pushes into the area. Find out how long the snow will stick around, how much will fall, and what will happen to temperatures here.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
The rest of the week in Omaha is forecast to be dry and relatively mild, with highs in the 30s.
Normal temperatures for early January today, but breezy conditions will make it feel colder. Find out what the wind chills will be and when rain and snow will return to the area in our weather update.
Off and on flurries are expected today with temps a little bit colder than Tuesday. Breezy conditions will make it feel worse. See how cold it will get tonight and what's in store for Thursday here.
