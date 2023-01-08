 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 8, 2023 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Omaha tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

