 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

{{featured_button_text}}

Omaha's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Omaha Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert