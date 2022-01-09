 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Clear. Low 16F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

