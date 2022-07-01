Jul. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Omaha area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
