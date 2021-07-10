For the drive home in Omaha: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 63F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Omaha. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Jul. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
A storm rolled through Omaha early Saturday with high winds that downed trees and caused widespread power outages.
Storms are expected to move through the Omaha area about 2 a.m. Saturday, bringing with them the potential for severe weather. The biggest threat will likely be wind gusts between 60 and 70 mph.
Omaha folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunder…
Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a …
Omaha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Cha…
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
Rainfall totals from the storm ranged from about half an inch to about 2 inches, with many areas reporting an inch to 1½ inches. Eppley Airfield reported .74 of an inch.