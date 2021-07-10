 Skip to main content
Jul. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 63F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Omaha. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

