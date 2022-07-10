Jul. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Omaha area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.