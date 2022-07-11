Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha Tuesday. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
