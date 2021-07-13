This evening in Omaha: A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha Wednesday. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
