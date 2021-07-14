Jul. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: A few isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 67F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Omaha community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.