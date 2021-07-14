For the drive home in Omaha: A few isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 67F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Omaha community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A storm rolled through Omaha early Saturday with high winds that downed trees and caused widespread power outages.
- Updated
Storms are expected to move through the Omaha area about 2 a.m. Saturday, bringing with them the potential for severe weather. The biggest threat will likely be wind gusts between 60 and 70 mph.
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
Omaha folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunder…
Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a …
Omaha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Cha…
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.