Jul. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Omaha area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 97. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow we'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest.